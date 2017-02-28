Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss KOF Leading Indicator
28.02.17 09:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Tuesday, Swiss KOF leading indicator for February was released.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:02 am ET, the franc was trading at 1.0666 against the euro, 1.2507 against the pound, 1.0071 against the greenback and 111.51 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
10:22 , dpa-AFXSwiss KOF Indicator Climbs Strongly To Highe [...]
10:18 , dpa-AFXForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
10:12 , dpa-AFXFrance's Q4 GDP Growth Doubles As Estimat [...]
09:59 , dpa-AFXShore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
09:58 , dpa-AFXFrance's Inflation Slows Slightly In February