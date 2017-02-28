Franc Little Changed After Swiss KOF Leading Indicator

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Tuesday, Swiss KOF leading indicator for February was released.





After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.

As of 3:02 am ET, the franc was trading at 1.0666 against the euro, 1.2507 against the pound, 1.0071 against the greenback and 111.51 against the yen.

