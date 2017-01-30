Franc Little Changed After Swiss KOF Leading Indicator

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Monday, Swiss KOF leading indicator for January was released.





After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.

As of 3:01 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0687 against the euro, 1.2542 against the pound, 0.9989 against the U.S. dollar and 114.97 against the yen.

