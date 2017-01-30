Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss KOF Leading Indicator
30.01.17 09:17
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Monday, Swiss KOF leading indicator for January was released.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:01 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0687 against the euro, 1.2542 against the pound, 0.9989 against the U.S. dollar and 114.97 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
14:45 , dpa-AFXInvestorensuche für Modehauskette Wöhrl geht [...]
14:45 , dpa-AFXDGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG (english)
14:45 , dpa-AFXUber Fights Back After Immigration Ban Back [...]
14:44 , dpa-AFXGarrett Brands To Acquire Frango From Macy [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFXDollar Rises Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.S. [...]