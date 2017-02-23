Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss Industrial Production
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's industrial production figures for the fourth quarter were released.
After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:16 am ET, the euro was trading at 1.2593 against the pound, 1.0665 against the euro, 1.0097 against the U.S. dollar and 112.21 against the yen.
