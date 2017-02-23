Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Little Changed After Swiss Industrial Production




23.02.17 09:31
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's industrial production figures for the fourth quarter were released.


After the data, the euro changed little against its major rivals.


As of 3:16 am ET, the euro was trading at 1.2593 against the pound, 1.0665 against the euro, 1.0097 against the U.S. dollar and 112.21 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:23 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Qualys / IBM schließt erweiterte Partner [...]
10:23 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Spencer Ogden / Spencer Ogden wählt [...]
10:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER [...]
10:13 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Booker Group plc
10:11 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...