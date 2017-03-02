Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss GDP Data
02.03.17 08:01
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's GDP data for the fourth quarter was released in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 1:46 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0642 against the euro, 1.2412 against the pound, 1.0104 against the U.S. dollar and 112.93 against the yen.
