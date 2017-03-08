Franc Little Changed After Swiss CPI Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Statistical Office released Swiss consumer price data for February.





After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.

As of 3:16 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0703 against the euro, 1.2342 against the pound, 1.0135 against the U.S. dollar and 112.39 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM