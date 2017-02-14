Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss CPI Data
14.02.17 09:32
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office published Swiss consumer prices for January.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 3:16 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0667 against the euro, 1.2583 against the pound, 1.0047 against the U.S. dollar and 112.99 against the yen.
