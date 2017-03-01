Franc Litte Changed After Swiss UBS Consumption Indicator

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.03.17 08:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss UBS consumption indicator data for January was released in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET.


After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its majors rivals.


As of 2:01 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0646 against the euro, 1.2472 against the pound, 1.0085 against the greenback and 112.56 against the yen.


