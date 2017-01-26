Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of Swiss Trade Data
26.01.17 08:13
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Swiss foreign trade data is due for December.
The trade surplus totaled CHF 3.64 billion in November.
Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.
The franc was worth 1.0002 against the greenback, 113.59 against the yen, 1.0743 against the euro and 1.2648 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.
