Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Foxtons Group":
 Aktien    


Foxtons Group - Strong performance and market share gains




25.04.22 14:40
Edison Investment Research

Q1 revenue growth of 8% reflects good underlying growth and M&A in lettings, as well as robust sales and mortgage markets. In sales, Foxtons has taken market share despite the y-o-y decline in revenue and Q2 has started well, with an 8% increase in the under-offer pipeline. Furthermore, additional income streams are developing well and Foxtons has identified c £8m of M&A investment so far this year, highlighting strategic progress. We retain our underlying assumptions and our 128p per share valuation.

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzten jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,50 € 0,515 € -0,015 € -2,91% 25.04./17:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCKFY513 A1W5AS 0,75 € 0,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,54 € 0,00%  08:02
Frankfurt 0,50 € -2,91%  08:08
Berlin 0,50 € -2,91%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 233% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 23.11.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...