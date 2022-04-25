Erweiterte Funktionen
Foxtons Group - Strong performance and market share gains
25.04.22 14:40
Edison Investment Research
Q1 revenue growth of 8% reflects good underlying growth and M&A in lettings, as well as robust sales and mortgage markets. In sales, Foxtons has taken market share despite the y-o-y decline in revenue and Q2 has started well, with an 8% increase in the under-offer pipeline. Furthermore, additional income streams are developing well and Foxtons has identified c £8m of M&A investment so far this year, highlighting strategic progress. We retain our underlying assumptions and our 128p per share valuation.
