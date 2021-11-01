Foxtons Group - Progress evident in Q3/ytd revenue growth

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Foxtons Group":

Foxtons has traded well ytd, with total revenue exceeding £100m and only c £3m short of the £106.9m reported for the whole of FY19. The company has not only benefited from the implementation of its strategy, but also from a recovering sales market and improving lettings market where rental rates recovered sharply during the quarter. It enters the final quarter with a sales pipeline of properties ‘under offer’, which is 20% higher than at the same point in 2019. We value the shares at 128p, slightly reduced from our previous 130p, as costs are likely to increase modestly.