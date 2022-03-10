Erweiterte Funktionen

Foxtons Group - FY21 profit growth highlights strategic progress




10.03.22 11:50
Edison Investment Research

Foxtons preliminary results highlighted that FY21 was a good year. 2022 has also started well, with rents continuing to increase and the sales market remaining at buoyant levels, according to management. Furthermore, additional income streams are developing well and amounted to £9m in the period, while the company has identified c £8m of M&A investment so far this year, highlighting strategic progress. We retain our underlying assumptions and our 128p per share valuation.

