Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Foxconn Reportedly Considers $7 Bln U.S. Display Facility With Apple




23.01.17 02:41
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Foxconn Technology Group is considering a joint investment with Apple Inc.

(AAPL) topping $7 billion for a highly automated display facility in the U.S., the Nikkei Asian Review reported.


The report quoted Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou as saying that Apple is willing to invest in the facility together because they need the panels as well. The U.S. production site eventually would create 30,000 to 50,000 jobs.


The report indicated that Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also plans a new molding facility in the U.S., with the state of Pennsylvania a possible site following investment discussions with local officials.


The report said Smart Technologies, a Foxconn-controlled interactive display startup based in Canada, may move south of the border now that U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled his intent to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.


Trump, who campaigned on pledges to incentivize domestic production and impose 45% tariffs on Chinese and Mexican imports, used his inaugural address Friday to reiterate his commitment to deliver local manufacturing jobs.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
120,00 $ 119,78 $ 0,22 $ +0,18% 21.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 120,50 $ 89,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		112,09 € -0,12%  20.01.17
Nasdaq 120,00 $ +0,18%  20.01.17
Hamburg 112,95 € +0,08%  20.01.17
Stuttgart 112,168 € 0,00%  20.01.17
München 112,46 € -0,19%  20.01.17
Berlin 112,56 € -0,19%  20.01.17
Hannover 112,40 € -0,35%  20.01.17
Frankfurt 112,138 € -0,51%  20.01.17
Düsseldorf 112,20 € -0,71%  20.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31154 Apple , das erste Billione-MK U. 21.01.17
19790 Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w. 17.01.17
6616 Apple Short Only 12.01.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
2677 Apple - Chancen und Risiken 05.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...