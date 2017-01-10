Fox News Settled Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bill O'Reilly

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Twenty-First Century Fox A":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News, has reached a settlement with former Fox News host Juliet Huddy after she brought sexual harassment allegations against the channel's primetime star Bill O'Reilly.

LawNewz.com confirmed the settlement news with three separate sources including a former Fox News executive with direct knowledge of the matter.





Huddy had also accused Jack Abernethy, who was recently appointed co-president of Fox News, of sexual harassment. Both Abernethy and O'Reilly strongly denied the allegations.

According to LawNewz, Huddy agreed to not to sue the network and received a handsome sum in "the high six figures."

The deal was reached several weeks after former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes was fired last year following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by another Fox broadcaster Gretchen Carlson.

