Foundation Building Materials Price IPO At $14/shr

10.02.17 07:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Foundation Building Materials, Inc.

announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12.80 million shares of its common stock, all of which are being offered by the Company, at a price of $14.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.


The Company's sole stockholder, an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.92 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price. The shares will begin trading tomorrow on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FBM" and the offering is expected to close on February 15, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



