Fortress Investment Group LLC Announces 59% Increase In Q4 Profit
28.02.17 14:27
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $86 million, or $0.33 per share. This was up from $54 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $438 million. This was up from $415 million last year.
Fortress Investment Group LLC earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $86 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q4): $438 Mln vs. $415 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,97 $
|7,98 $
|-0,01 $
|-0,13%
|28.02./16:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US34958B1061
|A0MKEX
|8,05 $
|4,23 $
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|32
|Achtung Trendwende!
|14.05.09
|Fortress Investment Group
|21.02.07