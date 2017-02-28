Erweiterte Funktionen



Fortress Investment Group LLC Announces 59% Increase In Q4 Profit




28.02.17 14:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $86 million, or $0.33 per share. This was up from $54 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $438 million. This was up from $415 million last year.


Fortress Investment Group LLC earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $86 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q4): $438 Mln vs. $415 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,97 $ 7,98 $ -0,01 $ -0,13% 28.02./16:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US34958B1061 A0MKEX 8,05 $ 4,23 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,495 € -0,31%  11:38
Stuttgart 7,508 € -0,08%  16:05
NYSE 7,97 $ -0,13%  16:16
München 7,456 € -0,15%  08:00
Berlin 7,452 € -0,24%  08:08
Frankfurt 7,456 € -0,67%  09:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
32 Achtung Trendwende! 14.05.09
  Fortress Investment Group 21.02.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...