Fortress Investment Group Holding On To Substantial Gain

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Fortress Investment Group (FIG) continue to see substantial strength in afternoon trading on Wednesday.



Fortress is currently up by 28.7 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a year.

The jump by Fortress comes after the asset manager agreed to be acquired by Japan's SoftBank for approximately $3.3 billion in cash.

