Former Trump Campaign Manager Launches Consulting Firm

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rather than taking a position in President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, the billionaire-turned-politician's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski announced Wednesday he is launching a government relations and political consulting firm.





Lewandowski is launching the firm known as Avenue Strategies along with Barry Bennett, who served as senior advisor to the Trump campaign after previously managing Dr. Ben Carson's presidential campaign.

"I will always be President-elect Trump's biggest supporter," Lewandowski said in a statement. "After considering multiple opportunities within the administration, I informed him and his team I think I can best help him outside the formal structure of the government."

Lewandowski said the goal of the firm, based just a block from the White House, will be to make sure the priorities of the Trump administration become reality.

Amid reports of clashes with Trump's other advisers, Lewandowski was ousted from the campaign in June and later became a CNN commentator.

Lewandowski made headlines earlier this year for allegedly grabbing former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields by the arm hard enough to leave bruising.

