Former Bill Gates Associates Close $200 Mln Fund

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle's venture capital firm Biomatics Capital Partners closed its inaugural fund at $200 million, with plans to invest in genomics and digital health.





The fund, in excess of the fund target of $150 million, was raised by Boris Nikolic and Julie Sunderland, former advisors to philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates.

In a statement, Biomatics said it estimates to invest in 15-20 companies, acting as Series A lead investor in a majority of the deals. Initial investments typically range from $5 million to $10 million, with up to $20 million over the life of the investment.

The former Gates advisors co-founded Biomatics in 2016. Nikolic previously served as chief advisor for science and technology to Bill Gates. Meanwhile, Sunderland previously was director of Program Related Investments for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Sunderland said, "It's our goal to seek out radically innovative solutions-the outliers. By combining the best of science with sound investment practices, we are looking to create extraordinary financial value for our investors and a pathway to better patient outcomes."

The venture capital firm in its statement noted that it is investing in transformational innovation at the intersection of health care and technology.

Biomatics focuses on advancing academic research and early-stage health care innovation to commercialization, with investments concentrated in areas of genomics, digital health and data-driven health care technologies, it said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM