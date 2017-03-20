Erweiterte Funktionen


Foresight VCT PLC : Offer for Subscription: Update




20.03.17 18:26
dpa-AFX


Foresight VCT plc


Offer for Subscription: Update


The Board of Foresight VCT is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 2 February 2017 (the "Offer"), the maximum number of subscriptions, totaling £40 million, has now been received.


The Offer is therefore closed to further applications with immediate effect and, following final allotments for the 2016/17 and 2017/18 tax years, the Offer will be officially closed. For further information please contact:


Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Foresight VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0LG3VB68K371R40


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



