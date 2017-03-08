Foresight VCT PLC : Offer for Subscription: Update

8 March 2017

Foresight VCT PLC Increase in size of Ordinary Share offer

The Board of Foresight VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received applications under the offer for subscription launched by the Company on 2 February 2017 (the "Offer") approaching the original capacity of £20 million worth of new ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The Board has now exercised its discretion to increase the size of the Offer by a further £20 million in accordance with the Prospectus.



As previously announced the Offer will close at noon on 3 April 2017 for the 2016/2017 tax year and 31 August 2017 for the 2017/2018 tax year or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed or otherwise at the Board's discretion.

At a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, Shareholder approval was given to each of the resolutions proposed, including those resolutions which allow the Company to allot Ordinary Shares to the subscribers under the Offer. As such, a first allotment of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer is expected to be made on 13 March 2017.

Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on 2 February 2017 (the "Prospectus"). All documents comprising the Prospectus are available for inspection on both the Promoter's website (www.foresightgroup.eu) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) and are also available from the offices of the Promoter, Foresight Group LLP, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG.

For further information, please contact:

Gary Fraser Foresight Group LLP Telephone: 020 3667 8159

