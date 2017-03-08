Erweiterte Funktionen


Foresight VCT PLC : GM Statement




08.03.17 16:14
dpa-AFX


Foresight VCT plc


GM Statement


The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held on 8 March 2017 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.


The proxy voting was as follows:


+-------------------------------+----------------------------+-----------------+ 

|Resolution                     |Votes For (or at the        |Votes Against    |
|                               |Chairman's discretion)      |                 |
+-------------------------------+----------------------------+-----------------+ 
|1 - Authority to allot Shares  |12,703,825 (96.2%)          |503,131 (3.8%)   |
+-------------------------------+----------------------------+-----------------+ 
|2 - Disapplication of pre-     |11,919,008 (93.5%)          |826,174 (6.5%)   |
|emption rights                 |                            |                 |
+-------------------------------+----------------------------+-----------------+ 
|3 - Reduction of Share Premium |12,258,270 (96.8%)          |408,779 (3.2%)   |
|account                        |                            |                 |
+-------------------------------+----------------------------+-----------------+ 
|4 - Co-Investment and          |11,636,049 (89.4%)          |1,376,988 (10.6%)|
|Performance Incentive          |                            |                 |
+-------------------------------+----------------------------+-----------------+



For further information please contact:


Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159





Bitte warten...