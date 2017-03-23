Erweiterte Funktionen


Foresight VCT plc


Dividend Declaration


The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 18.0p per Planned Exit Share, which will be paid on 13 April 2017. The Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 30 March 2017 and the record date for payment will be 31 March 2017.


For further information please contact:


Gary Fraser, Foresight Group:                            020 3667 8159





