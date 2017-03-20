Foresight VCT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Erweiterte Funktionen


Foresight VCT plc


Notification of interests of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility


The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 2 February 2017, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 17 March 2017:


+------------------+-----------------+ 

| Director         | Shares Allotted |
+------------------+-----------------+ 
| John Gregory     | 12,064          |
+------------------+-----------------+ 
| Gordon Humphries | 3,619           |
+------------------+-----------------+



Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") also announces that it was notified on 17 March 2017 that members and associates of Foresight Group, the investment manager of the Company, purchased 301,620 Ordinary Shares in the Company on 17 March 2017 at an average price of 83.3 pence per Ordinary Share.

Of this total, none of the associates are considered PDMRs of the Company.




For further information please contact:


Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8159





