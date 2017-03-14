Erweiterte Funktionen


Foresight VCT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding




14.03.17 15:17
dpa-AFX


Foresight VCT plc


Notification of interests of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)


Notification under paragraphs 3.1.2 to 3.1.4 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules


Foresight VCT plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified on 13 March 2017 that members and associates of Foresight Group, the investment manager of the Company, purchased 487,424 Ordinary Shares in the Company on 13 March 2017 at an average price of 83.3 pence per Ordinary Share.

Of this total, associates who may be considered PDMRs of the Company purchased 481,392 Ordinary Shares.


For further information please contact:


Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8159







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Foresight VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0LG3VB68K371R17


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:14 , dpa-AFX
Fritz-Kola bekommt neue Mitgesellschafter
17:13 , dpa-AFX
Starker Franken verdirbt Deutschen Lust auf S [...]
17:12 , dpa-AFX
Flüchtlinge sollen Personalengpässe in der Pfle [...]
17:11 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
16:59 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/May: Brexit-Erklärung kommt noch [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...