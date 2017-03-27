Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc : Offer for Subscription

Erweiterte Funktionen


Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc ("Company")


Publication of a Prospectus relating to an Offer for Subscription to raise in aggregate up to £1,000,000 by issue of D Shares ("Offer")


The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the publication of a summary, securities note and registration document dated 27 March 2017, which together comprise a Prospectus, issued in connection with the Offer.


The Offer is now open and will close on 3 April 2017 or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed or otherwise at the Board's discretion.


Full details of the Offer will be set out in the Prospectus in accordance with the Prospectus Rules made under Section 84 of FSMA, and all  documents comprising the Prospectus will also available from the offices of the Promoter, Foresight Group LLP, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG and the following website: http://www.foresightgroup.eu.


A copy of the Prospectus has also been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will be shortly available for inspection on both the Promoter's website (www.foresightgroup.eu) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm).


For further information, please contact: Gary Fraser Foresight Group LLP Telephone: 020 3667 8100




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B640GZ4R43


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


