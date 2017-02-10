Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc : Issue of Equity - Amendment

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc D Ordinary Shares

Further to the announcement released on 31 January 2017, the number of shares allotted on 31 January 2017 was 425,993, not 516,935 as previously stated.





Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 4,685,929 D Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 4,685,929 D Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

