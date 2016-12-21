Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc : Issue of Equity

Erweiterte Funktionen


Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc D Ordinary Shares


The Board is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 1 February 2016 (the "Offer), 439,851 D Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on 21 December 2016 based on an issue price of 98.1 pence per share.


Application has been made for the admission of the 439,851 D Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities.


Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 3,478,171 D Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 3,478,171 D Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.


