Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc : Further re D Share Offer




29.03.17 18:52
dpa-AFX


Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc


The Board is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 27 March 2017 (the "Offer"), the Offer for 'D' shares of 1p each will not now close on 3 April 2017 but will be extended until 5 April 2017.




For further information please contact:


Gary Fraser, Foresight Group:                               020 3667 8100





