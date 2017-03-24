Erweiterte Funktionen



Foresight Solar Fund Limited : Results of General Meeting




24.03.17 17:17
dpa-AFX


RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING


Foresight Solar Fund Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today the resolutions to approve the amended investment objective and policy, the related party transaction, the allotment of up to 250 million ordinary shares in the Company on a non pre- emptive basis in connection with the initial placing, offer for subscription, the private placement and/or the share issuance programme and the new articles of association, each as set out in the circular to shareholders dated 3 March 2017 (the "Circular"), were duly approved by shareholders.


Details of the proxy votes lodged before the general meeting, which should be read alongside the Notice contained in the Circular, are noted below and will be available shortly at www.foresightgroup.eu/fsfl-home


+----------------------+-----------------------+------------+----------+ 

|                      |In favour              |Against     |Withheld* |
|                      |(including             |Votes       |          |
|                      |discretionary)         |            |          |
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+ 
|Resolution            |Votes      |%          |Votes  |%   |Votes     |
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+ 
|1) Ordinary Resolution|195,617,672|99.98      |21,778 |0.02|16,230,353|
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+ 
|2) Ordinary Resolution|183,372,743|99.99      |2,135  |0.01|28,494,925|
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+ 
|3) Special Resolution |194,771,349|99.55      |868,101|0.45|16,230,353|
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+ 
|4) Special Resolution |195,641,405|99.98      |21,778 |0.02|16,206,620|
+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+


*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes "for" or "against" the Resolution.


A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.


ENDS


For further information, please contact:


Foresight Group


Louise Chesworth InstitutionalIR@foresightgroup.eu             +44 (0)20 3667 8100


Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Bookrunner)                          +44 (0)20 7710 7600


Mark Bloomfield


Neil Winward


Tunga Chigovanyika


J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Joint Bookrunner)    +44 (0)20 7742 4000


William Simmonds









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Foresight Solar Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire



BD3QJR5R40


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,21 € 1,22 € -0,01 € -0,82% 24.03./18:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BD3QJR55 A1W7EX 1,24 € 1,08 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,192 € 0,00%  08:04
Stuttgart 1,21 € -0,82%  13:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...