Foresight Solar Fund Limited: Notice of Annual Results

The Company advises that it will release its Annual Results for the period to 31 December 2016 on Thursday 16 February 2017.

A conference call for analysts will be held at 9:00am on Thursday 16 February 2017. A presentation will be provided separately on the morning of the call.





To register for the call, please contact Shabnam Bashir at Citigate Dewe Rogerson at Shabnam.Bashir@citigatedr.co.uk, or by phone: +44 (0) 20 7282 2822.

For further information, please contact:

Foresight Group

Louise Chesworth lchesworth@foresightgroup.eu +44 (0)203 667 8100

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Bloomfield

Neil Winward

Tunga Chigovanyika

J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

