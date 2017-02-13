Erweiterte Funktionen



Foresight Solar Fund Limited: Notice of Annual Results


The Company advises that it will release its Annual Results for the period to 31 December 2016 on Thursday 16 February 2017.


A conference call for analysts will be held at 9:00am on Thursday 16 February 2017. A presentation will be provided separately on the morning of the call.


To register for the call, please contact Shabnam Bashir at Citigate Dewe Rogerson at Shabnam.Bashir@citigatedr.co.uk, or by phone: +44 (0) 20 7282 2822.


ENDS


For further information, please contact:


Foresight Group


Louise Chesworth lchesworth@foresightgroup.eu  +44 (0)203 667 8100




Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600


Mark Bloomfield


Neil Winward


Tunga Chigovanyika




J.P. Morgan Cazenove  +44 (0)20 7742 4000


William Simmonds









