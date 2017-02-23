Foresight Solar Fund Limited: New £55 million Revolving Credit Facility

Foresight Solar Fund Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce it has reached Financial Close on a £55 million revolving credit facility.



The facility will be provided by Santander Global Corporate Banking at a rate of LIBOR + 200bps for three years.

The credit facility will provide additional financial flexibility for future pipeline opportunities, including the anticipated acquisition of a 50MW operational asset currently under a binding sale and purchase agreement.

For further information, please contact:

Foresight Group

Louise Chesworth

LChesworth@ForesightGroup.eu

+44 (0)20 3667 6932

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Bloomfield

Neil Winward

Tunga Chigovanyika

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

+44 (0)20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Oliver Kenyon

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Foresight Solar Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire

BD3QJR5R35

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM