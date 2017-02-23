Foresight Solar Fund Limited: New £55 million Revolving Credit Facility

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.17
Foresight Solar Fund Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce it has reached Financial Close on a £55 million revolving credit facility.

The facility will be provided by Santander Global Corporate Banking at a rate of LIBOR + 200bps for three years.


The credit facility will provide additional financial flexibility for future pipeline opportunities, including the anticipated acquisition of a 50MW operational asset currently under a binding sale and purchase agreement.


For further information, please contact:


Foresight Group


Louise Chesworth


LChesworth@ForesightGroup.eu


+44 (0)20 3667 6932




Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited


+44 (0)20 7710 7600


Mark Bloomfield


Neil Winward


Tunga Chigovanyika




J.P. Morgan Cazenove


+44 (0)20 7742 4000


William Simmonds


Oliver Kenyon







