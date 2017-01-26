Foresight Solar Fund Limited : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen



26.01.17 16:21
dpa-AFX


Net Asset Value




The Company announces that as at 31 December 2016, the unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Ordinary Share was 102.9 pence (30 September 2016: 100.7 pence). The increase in NAV is mainly attributable to an upward adjustment in the Company's power curve assumptions in line with the recent recovery in wholesale power prices.

The Company's discount rate remains unchanged at 7.5%.




Further detail will be provided in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 which are due to be published in February 2017.




Source: Foresight Solar Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire



