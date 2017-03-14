Foresight Solar Fund Limited : Initial Placing and Offer Price

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO U.



14 March 2017

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (the "Company")

Initial Placing and Offer Price

On 3 March 2017, the Board of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (the "Company") announced its intention to raise in excess of £50 million by way of an Initial Placing and Offer for Subscription (the "Initial Placing and Offer") and a secondary listing ("Secondary Listing") on the main board of the securities exchange operated by the JSE Limited ("JSE") and Private Placement in South Africa (the "Private Placement") of new Ordinary Shares ("New Shares") (together the "Initial Issues"). The Company also announced its unaudited NAV as at 23 February 2017 of £360 million, resulting in a NAV per share of 105.6 pence (31 December 2016: 102.9 pence).

The Board announces that the Initial Placing and Offer price is being set at 107.75 pence per New Share.

The New Shares will be entitled to receive the interim dividend of 1.55p per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 October 2016 to 31 December 2016 which will be paid on 5 May 2017 provided the holders of the New Shares are on the Register on 7 April 2017.

The timetable for the Initial Issues remains unchanged as per below.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Event Date

Initial Placing and Offer

Latest time and date for return of Forms 4.30 p.m. on 20 March 2017 of Proxy for the General Meeting

General Meeting 4.30 p.m. on 22 March 2017

Results of General Meeting 22 March 2017

Latest time and date for receipt of 11 a.m. on 28 March 2017 Application Forms under the Offer

Latest time and date for commitments under 11 a.m. on 29 March 2017 the Initial Placing

Results of Initial Placing and Offer 29 March 2017 announced

Admission and dealings in New Shares on 8.00 a.m. on 31 March 2017 the Main Market of the LSE commence

Crediting of CREST accounts in respect of 31 March 2017 the New Shares

Share certificates in respect of New on or around 10 April 2017 Shares despatched (if applicable)

Secondary Listing and Private Placement

Latest time and date for commitments under 12 p.m. (SAST) on 29 March 2017 the Private Placement

JSE Private Placement closes 12 p.m. (SAST) on 29 March 2017

JSE Private Placement Price announced 29 March 2017

Results of the Private Placement released 29 March 2017 on SENS in South Africa

Notification of allotments 29 March 2017

Anticipated Secondary Listing Date and 8.00 a.m. (SAST) on 3 April 2017 commencement of trading on the Main Board of the JSE

Accounts at CSDPs or brokers updated and 3 April 2017 accounts debited in respect of the Private Placement Shares at the commencement of trade

The dates and times specified above and mentioned throughout this document are subject to change. All references to times in this document are to London times, unless otherwise stated. In particular, subject to those matters on which the Issues are conditional, the Board may, with the prior approval of Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which carries on its UK investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) and Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited), bring forward or postpone the closing time and date for the Issues. In the event that such time and date is changed, the Company will notify investors who have applied for New Shares of changes to the timetable either by post, by electronic mail or by the publication of a notice through a Regulatory Information Service.

For further information, please contact:

Foresight Group

Louise Chesworth lchesworth@foresightgroup.eu +44 (0)20 3667 8100

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Sponsor and Joint UK Bookrunner) +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Bloomfield

Neil Winward

Tunga Chigovanyika

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Joint UK Bookrunner) +44 (0)20 7742 4000

William Simmonds

Anne Ross

Oliver Kenyon

Rand Merchant Bank (South African Bookrunner) +27 (0)11 282 8000

Irshaad Paruk

Samuel Barton-Bridges

