Foresight 3 VCT PLC : Offer for Subscription




22.03.17 08:16
dpa-AFX


Foresight 3 VCT plc


Offer for Subscription


Foresight 3 VCT plc ("the Company") has today launched an offer to raise up to £3.4 million through the issue of ordinary shares of 1p each ("the Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in an offer document ("the Offer Document"), which was published by the Company today.


The Offer opens today and will close at 12.00 noon on 5 April 2017 in respect of the 2016/2017 tax year and at 12.00 noon on 20 April 2017 in respect of the 2017/2018 tax year (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or otherwise extended or closed at the Board's discretion).


Copies of the Offer Document will shortly be available for download from the Company's website (http://www.foresightgroup.eu) and from the National Storage Mechanism (https://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do).


For further information, please contact:


Company Secretary Foresight Fund Managers Limited Gary Fraser Telephone: 020 3667 8100




