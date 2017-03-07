Erweiterte Funktionen



Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust FY Net Return Attributable Surges




07.03.17 08:48
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust Plc.

(FRCL.L) reported that its net return attributable to shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2016 increased to 622.51 million pounds from 192.76 million pounds in the prior year. Net return per basic share rose to 112.69 pence from 34.36 pence in the previous year.


Net return before finance costs and taxation was 635.44 million pounds, up from 201.99 million pounds in the previous year.


NAV per share with debt at market value rose from 483.4 pence to 587.2 pence per share while the share price increased from 449.2 pence to 544.0 pence.


Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will receive a final dividend of 2.70 pence per share on 2 May 2017 bringing the total dividend for the year to 9.85 pence. That represents an increase of 2.6% over 2015 which compares with an increase of 1.6% in the Consumer Price Index.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,88 $ 6,20 $ 0,68 $ +10,97% 07.03./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0003466074 874698 6,88 $ 5,85 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,88 $ +10,97%  08.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...