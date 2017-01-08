Erweiterte Funktionen

Ford Unveils New 2018 F-150 Truck




08.01.17 07:36
dpa-AFX


DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.

(F) introduced the new 2018 Ford F-150 which is being previewed today during the 4 p.m. EST FOX NFL Wildcard Pregame Show. F-150, which is part of the Ford F-Series truck lineup, will be revealed on Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.


The new F-150 has bold new front and rear styling, advanced technologies - including available Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection - and improved engines. The new engines include an all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel and enhanced V6 and V8 gas engines.


Ford noted that the new 2018 F-150 goes on sale this fall and will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



