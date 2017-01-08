Ford Unveils New 2018 F-150 Truck
08.01.17 07:36
dpa-AFX
DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.
(F) introduced the new 2018 Ford F-150 which is being previewed today during the 4 p.m. EST FOX NFL Wildcard Pregame Show. F-150, which is part of the Ford F-Series truck lineup, will be revealed on Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
The new F-150 has bold new front and rear styling, advanced technologies - including available Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection - and improved engines. The new engines include an all-new 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 turbo diesel and enhanced V6 and V8 gas engines.
Ford noted that the new 2018 F-150 goes on sale this fall and will be built at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,76 $
|12,77 $
|-0,01 $
|-0,08%
|07.01./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3453708600
|502391
|14,22 $
|11,02 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,162 €
|+1,40%
|06.01.17
|Frankfurt
|12,143 €
|+1,24%
|06.01.17
|Stuttgart
|12,104 €
|0,00%
|06.01.17
|NYSE
|12,76 $
|-0,08%
|06.01.17
|Xetra
|12,12 €
|-1,22%
|06.01.17
|Hamburg
|12,02 €
|-3,22%
|06.01.17
|München
|12,085 €
|-3,24%
|06.01.17
|Hannover
|12,01 €
|-3,30%
|06.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|12,045 €
|-3,76%
|06.01.17
|Berlin
|12,005 €
|-4,27%
|06.01.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|560
|FORD startet Kursrallye!
|03.01.17
|9
|Auftragsboom bei Ford
|17.08.09
|10
|Riesenkrise bei Ford
|23.02.09
|2
|Ford poliert die Kasse auf
|21.05.08
|5
|Ford senkt Einkaufskosten stär.
|25.03.07