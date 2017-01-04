Erweiterte Funktionen

Ford, Toyota Form SmartDeviceLink Consortium To Develop Smartphone Apps On Road




04.01.17 06:32
dpa-AFX


DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.

(F) and Toyota Motor Co. (TM) announced Wednesday that they are forming SmartDeviceLink Consortium, a nonprofit organization working to manage an open source software platform for smartphone app development for vehicles.


The companies aim to give consumers more choice in how they connect and control their smartphone apps on the road.


The first automaker members of the consortium includes Mazda Motor Corp., PSA Group, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and Suzuki Motor Corp. Elektrobit, Luxoft, and Xevo join as the first supplier members. Harman, Panasonic, Pioneer and QNX have signed Letters of Intent to join.


SmartDeviceLink provides consumers easy access to smartphone apps using voice commands and in-vehicle displays.


The companies noted that SmartDeviceLink enables smartphone app developers to seamlessly integrate their app functions with in-vehicle technology such as the vehicle display screen, steering wheel controls and voice recognition. With this new level of integration, drivers enjoy their favorite apps on the road in an enhanced, user-friendly way.


Consumers also benefit because developers and automakers working together will contribute improvements to the open source code - increasing the quality and security of the software.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



