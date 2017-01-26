Ford Q4 Adj. Profit Misses Estimates

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ford Motor":

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Ford Motor Co.



(F) on Thursday reported a loss for the fourth quarter, reflecting lower revenues and a charge related to pension plans. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter missed analysts' estimates by a penny. Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Ford said its outlook for the year is generally lower than 2016.

Fourth-quarter net loss attributable to Ford was $783 million or $0.20 per share, compared to net income of $1.87 billion or $0.47 per share in the prior-year period.

The latest quarter's results were impacted by special items totaling $0.50 per share, including year-end pension and OPEB remeasurement loss.

Ford had said earlier in January that it expects to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of about $3.0 billion in the year ended December 31, 2016 related to pension plans and other post-retirement employee benefits or OPEB plans.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.30 per share, compared to $0.58 per share in the same period last year.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined 3.9 percent to $38.7 billion from $40.3 billion in the same period last year. Analysts expected revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter.

Automotive segment pre-tax profit was $2.0 billion, down $0.3 billion from the year-ago period.

In North America, Ford's pre-tax profit of $1.96 billion was lower than $2.03 billion in the year-ago period, driven by stock changes and higher product costs.

The company's global market share was 7.1 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from a year ago.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Ford said its outlook for the year is generally lower than 2016, driven by investments in emerging opportunities. The Street estimates earnings of $1.63 per share for the year on revenues of $142.16 billion.

