Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ford Motor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Ford Q4 Adj. Profit Misses Estimates




26.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Ford Motor Co.

(F) on Thursday reported a loss for the fourth quarter, reflecting lower revenues and a charge related to pension plans. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter missed analysts' estimates by a penny. Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Ford said its outlook for the year is generally lower than 2016.


Fourth-quarter net loss attributable to Ford was $783 million or $0.20 per share, compared to net income of $1.87 billion or $0.47 per share in the prior-year period.


The latest quarter's results were impacted by special items totaling $0.50 per share, including year-end pension and OPEB remeasurement loss.


Ford had said earlier in January that it expects to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of about $3.0 billion in the year ended December 31, 2016 related to pension plans and other post-retirement employee benefits or OPEB plans.


Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.30 per share, compared to $0.58 per share in the same period last year.


On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Revenue for the quarter declined 3.9 percent to $38.7 billion from $40.3 billion in the same period last year. Analysts expected revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter.


Automotive segment pre-tax profit was $2.0 billion, down $0.3 billion from the year-ago period.


In North America, Ford's pre-tax profit of $1.96 billion was lower than $2.03 billion in the year-ago period, driven by stock changes and higher product costs.


The company's global market share was 7.1 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from a year ago.


Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Ford said its outlook for the year is generally lower than 2016, driven by investments in emerging opportunities. The Street estimates earnings of $1.63 per share for the year on revenues of $142.16 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,892 € 11,924 € -0,032 € -0,27% 26.01./14:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3453708600 502391 12,78 € 9,78 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,892 € -0,27%  14:09
München 11,885 € +1,32%  08:00
Hannover 11,85 € +1,20%  08:07
Düsseldorf 11,92 € +1,19%  09:24
Berlin 11,935 € +0,93%  12:32
Frankfurt 11,937 € +0,79%  14:29
Hamburg 11,85 € +0,42%  08:12
Xetra 11,91 € +0,38%  14:11
NYSE 12,79 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
Stuttgart 11,765 € -0,61%  13:47
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
560 FORD startet Kursrallye! 03.01.17
9 Auftragsboom bei Ford 17.08.09
10 Riesenkrise bei Ford 23.02.09
2 Ford poliert die Kasse auf 21.05.08
5 Ford senkt Einkaufskosten stär. 25.03.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...