Ford Motor Co Feb. U.S. Sales Down 4%
01.03.17 15:44
dpa-AFX
DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported that its U.
S. sales totaled 208,440 vehicles in February, a 4 percent decline versus a year ago. Retail sales were 134,576 vehicles, decreased 3 percent, while fleet sales were down 5 percent, with 73,864 vehicles sold. Ford said overall car sales were down 24 percent, while customers continue to shift to trucks and SUVs. Lincoln sales totaled 8,744 vehicles, a 9 percent increase.
Ford brand SUV sales totaled 68,820 vehicles - record February sales - up 6 percent versus a year ago. Ford F-Series was up 9 percent, with 65,956 trucks sold. This represents F-Series' best sales since 2004, with all-new Super Duty retail gains coming from every region of the country.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,7151 $
|12,53 $
|0,1851 $
|+1,48%
|01.03./16:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3453708600
|502391
|14,22 $
|11,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,021 €
|+1,53%
|16:43
|Frankfurt
|12,09 €
|+2,90%
|15:41
|Stuttgart
|12,065 €
|+2,46%
|15:41
|NYSE
|12,7151 $
|+1,48%
|16:30
|Xetra
|12,05 €
|+1,26%
|16:24
|Hamburg
|11,97 €
|+0,67%
|11:15
|München
|11,915 €
|+0,34%
|10:29
|Berlin
|11,83 €
|-0,13%
|08:08
|Hannover
|11,815 €
|-0,63%
|08:17
|Düsseldorf
|11,825 €
|-0,71%
|08:03
