Ford Motor Co Feb. U.S. Sales Down 4%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ford Motor":

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported that its U.



S. sales totaled 208,440 vehicles in February, a 4 percent decline versus a year ago. Retail sales were 134,576 vehicles, decreased 3 percent, while fleet sales were down 5 percent, with 73,864 vehicles sold. Ford said overall car sales were down 24 percent, while customers continue to shift to trucks and SUVs. Lincoln sales totaled 8,744 vehicles, a 9 percent increase.

Ford brand SUV sales totaled 68,820 vehicles - record February sales - up 6 percent versus a year ago. Ford F-Series was up 9 percent, with 65,956 trucks sold. This represents F-Series' best sales since 2004, with all-new Super Duty retail gains coming from every region of the country.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM