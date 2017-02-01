Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ford Motor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Ford January U.S. Sales Down 0.6%




01.02.17 15:38
dpa-AFX


DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.

(F) reported that its U.S. retail sales of 120,400 vehicles were up 6 percent in January, while total sales Vehicles declined 0.6 percent to 172,612 units from 173,723 units last year.


Fleet sales of 52,212 vehicles, including daily rental, commercial and government segments, declined 13 percent. The fleet decline reflects a strong year-ago comparison, with fleet customer orders front-loaded at the beginning of 2016.


Ford F-Series sales totaled 57,995 trucks last month, a 13 percent increase, supported by strong retail gains from both F-150 and Super Duty. F-Series was up 19 percent at retail, with gains in every region. January represents the best sales start for F-Series since 2004.


Retail sales of Ford brand SUVs were up 11 percent last month, driving overall SUV sales up 6 percent, with 53,224 vehicles sold. January marks the best-ever overall start for Ford SUVs.


Lincoln sales totaled 8,785 vehicles in January, the brand's best start in a decade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,395 $ 12,36 $ 0,035 $ +0,28% 01.02./17:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3453708600 502391 14,22 $ 11,02 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,482 € -0,17%  16:44
Xetra 11,54 € +0,87%  17:01
NYSE 12,395 $ +0,28%  17:02
Frankfurt 11,482 € +0,23%  16:43
Stuttgart 11,423 € +0,06%  08:02
München 11,56 € -0,34%  08:01
Hamburg 11,49 € -0,39%  12:10
Berlin 11,42 € -0,57%  08:13
Hannover 11,41 € -0,91%  08:06
Düsseldorf 11,42 € -1,00%  09:33
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
560 FORD startet Kursrallye! 03.01.17
9 Auftragsboom bei Ford 17.08.09
10 Riesenkrise bei Ford 23.02.09
2 Ford poliert die Kasse auf 21.05.08
5 Ford senkt Einkaufskosten stär. 25.03.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...