Ford Introduces Next-generation Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Development Vehicle




28.12.16 07:24
dpa-AFX


DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.

(F) said that it is introducing its next-generation Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle, just in time for CES and the North American International Auto Show in January.


The company noted that the new vehicle uses the current Ford autonomous vehicle platform, but ups the processing power with new computer hardware. Electrical controls are closer to production-ready, and adjustments to the sensor technology, including placement, allow the car to better see what's around it. New LiDAR sensors have a sleeker design and more targeted field of vision, which enables the car to now use just two sensors rather than four, while still getting just as much data.


The company said the next-gen Fusion Hybrid autonomous development vehicle follows the company's current generation, which hit the streets three years ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



