Ford Introduces Digital Instrument Display In Ford GT Supercar's Dashboard




12.01.17 06:41
dpa-AFX


DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.

(F) announced Thursday a state-of-the-art 10-inch digital instrument display for Ford GT Supercar that features text and race-inspired graphics intended to help reduce driver distraction.


GT's customizable digital instrument display in the car's dashboard automatically reconfigures itself based on 5 unique drive modes - from Normal to Track. This would ensure the driver is getting the most relevant information for their situation in an easy-to-read format.


The company said the digital instrument display technology will be shared with other Ford vehicles.


Jamal Hameedi, chief engineer, Ford Performance, said, "Driver focus and attention are key with such high performance. We've designed the GT with a sleek digital instrument display that changes depending on driving mode in ways that are important and usable to the driver."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
