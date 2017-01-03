Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ford Motor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Ford Capitulates To Trump, Scraps Mexico Plant




03.01.17 19:28
dpa-AFX


DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.

(F) Tuesday announced its decision to cancel plans for a new $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico. The auto giant will instead build small cars in an existing Mexican factory and intends to invest $700 million in a Michigan facility to manufacture electric cars.


Ford said it is canceling plans for to build a $1.6 billion plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Ford will build its next-generation Focus at an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, to improve company profitability.


The automaker will invest $700 million to expand its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan into a factory that will build high-tech autonomous and electric vehicles along with the Mustang and Lincoln Continental. The expansion will create 700 direct new jobs.


"As more and more consumers around the world become interested in electrified vehicles, Ford is committed to being a leader in providing consumers with a broad range of electrified vehicles, services and solutions that make people's lives better," said Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO.


Ford had earlier received harsh criticism by President-elect Donald Trump for its plans to build a plant in Mexico. Even last month, Chief Executive Mark Fields indicated it was too late to change its specific plan to build a new factory in Mexico.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,59 $ 12,13 $ 0,46 $ +3,79% 04.01./00:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3453708600 502391 14,22 $ 11,02 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,13 € +4,36%  03.01.17
NYSE 12,59 $ +3,79%  03.01.17
Berlin 11,73 € +2,62%  03.01.17
Xetra 11,96 € +1,79%  03.01.17
Hamburg 11,615 € +1,09%  03.01.17
Hannover 11,615 € +1,09%  03.01.17
Frankfurt 11,70 € +0,72%  03.01.17
Düsseldorf 11,63 € +0,22%  03.01.17
München 11,655 € 0,00%  03.01.17
Stuttgart 12,081 € 0,00%  03.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
560 FORD startet Kursrallye! 03.01.17
9 Auftragsboom bei Ford 17.08.09
10 Riesenkrise bei Ford 23.02.09
2 Ford poliert die Kasse auf 21.05.08
5 Ford senkt Einkaufskosten stär. 25.03.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...