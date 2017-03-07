Erweiterte Funktionen

Ford And JV February China Sales Up 2%




07.03.17 08:53
dpa-AFX


DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.

(F) and its joint ventures in China sold 64,641 vehicles in February 2017, up 2 percent compared to February 2016.


Sales of Ford's large SUVs, the Edge and Everest, and the Ford Taurus, continue to grow. Edge sales increased 20 percent in February while Everest sales increased 34 percent. Ford Taurus sales increased 9 percent in February compared to February 2016.


Ford performance vehicles remain popular for Chinese consumers with sales of the Ford Focus ST and RS up 67 percent compared to February 2016, while Ford Mustang sales more than doubled in February.


Monthly sales for Changan Ford Automobile (CAF) totaled 42,695 vehicles, down 12 percent compared to the same time last year.


CAF is rebuilding order banks in the first quarter after the strong close to 2016. Showroom traffic is improving and CAF expects 2017 to continue to strengthen with the launch key new vehicles such as the new EcoSport later this year.


Jiangling Motor sold 20,794 vehicles, a 48 percent increase compared to February 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



