Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fluor":
 Aktien      OS    


Fluor Wins Contract For Woodfibre LNG Project In Canada




17.02.17 05:41
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR), an engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company, announced late Thursday that it has signed an agreement for Woodfibre LNG Project in Canada.

Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the fourth quarter of 2016.


The company signed the deal with JGC America, Inc. to provide construction-related support to the front-end engineering and design or FEED services for the Woodfibre Liquefied Natural Gas project in British Columbia, Canada.


Under the subcontract, Fluor will provide construction planning and design services to support the FEED package and engineering, procurement and construction proposal development.


JGC is a FEED contractor for the proposed 2.1 million-tonnes-per-year natural gas Woodfibre liquefaction plant and export facility.


The proposed facility will be powered with electricity from BC Hydro, which generates more than 90 percent clean renewable energy and will help create one of the cleanest LNG facilities in the world.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,45 $ 58,17 $ -0,72 $ -1,24% 17.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3434121022 591332 58,37 $ 42,41 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,71 € -1,72%  16.02.17
München 54,50 € +0,68%  16.02.17
Düsseldorf 54,38 € +0,46%  16.02.17
Stuttgart 53,72 € 0,00%  16.02.17
Frankfurt 54,154 € -0,05%  16.02.17
Berlin 54,38 € -0,20%  16.02.17
NYSE 57,45 $ -1,24%  16.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Ein Kriegsgewinner! 23.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...