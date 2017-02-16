Erweiterte Funktionen



Flowserve Q4 Profit Declines; Sales Down 14.7% On Constant Currency Basis




16.02.17 23:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flowserve Corp. (FLS), a provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.72 excluding the adjusted items but including the negative currency translation.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net earnings attributable to Flowserve was $65.1 million or $0.50 per share compared to $71.4 million or $0.54 per share, previous year.


Fourth-quarter sales were $1.07 billion, down 14.7% on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Total bookings were $908 million, down 4.2% on a constant currency basis.


For 2017, Flowserve expects: revenues to be down 6% to 11%; reported earnings per share of $0.72 - $1.02; and adjusted earnings per share of $1.55 - $1.85. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.13.


Flowserve announced its Board has authorized the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 7, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,81 $ 51,20 $ -0,39 $ -0,76% 16.02./23:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US34354P1057 864999 52,50 $ 39,13 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,09 € 0,00%  14.02.17
Frankfurt 48,008 € +0,18%  16.02.17
Düsseldorf 48,01 € +0,17%  16.02.17
Berlin 48,05 € +0,01%  16.02.17
München 48,22 € 0,00%  16.02.17
Stuttgart 47,49 € 0,00%  16.02.17
NYSE 50,81 $ -0,76%  16.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Welche Hersteller von Ölpipeline. 26.08.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...