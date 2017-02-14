Flir Systems Inc. Reveals 3% Rise In Q4 Earnings
14.02.17 13:52
dpa-AFX
WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc.
(FLIR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $71.88 million, or $0.52 per share. This was up from $69.62 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $474.74 million. This was up from $437.65 million last year.
Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $71.88 Mln. vs. $69.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Revenue (Q4): $474.74 Mln vs. $437.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.5%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.81 - $1.91 Full year revenue guidance: $1.78 - $1.83 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,005 €
|34,005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.02./15:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3024451011
|917029
|35,22 €
|26,21 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,005 €
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|München
|34,185 €
|+0,65%
|08:05
|Berlin
|34,195 €
|+0,62%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|34,207 €
|+0,61%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|34,16 €
|+0,54%
|09:37
|Nasdaq
|36,40 $
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|Stuttgart
|33,949 €
|-0,84%
|14:34
