Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

22.02.17 19:34
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's auction of $26 billion worth of two-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, attracting below average demand.


The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.937 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29


Last month, the Treasury also sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.988 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.


The Treasury Department is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.


