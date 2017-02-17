Fitch Maintains New Zealand's Sovereign Rating At 'AA'

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.02.17 12:16
dpa-AFX


WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fitch Ratings maintained the sovereign ratings of New Zealand at 'AA' with 'stable' outlook on Friday.


The agency said the ratings were supported by very strong governance standards and prudent fiscal management. Moreover, the economic momentum was stronger than Fitch had previously expected.


GDP growth accelerated to an estimated 3.2 percent in 2016, from 2.5 percent in the previous year.


Further, Fitch noted that public finances continued to improve, and will likely develop into a strength relative to the 'AA' peer group should the current trajectory be maintained as expected.


However, Fitch observed that vulnerabilities stemming from the housing market have the potential to cause greater disruption to economic and financial stability than problems in the dairy sector.


The agency also noted that external finances are a longstanding weakness for New Zealand, although the impact of a number of shocks over the past two decades was contained, helped by the flexible exchange rate acting as an important adjustment mechanism.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



