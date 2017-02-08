Fiserv Inc. Reports 9% Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fiserv":

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $254 million, or $1.16 per share. This was up from $233 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.43 billion. This was up from $1.37 billion last year.

Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $254 Mln. vs. $233 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.4%

